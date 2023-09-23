Samsung Accidentally Reveals Galaxy S23 FE Launch Date

The much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, which has been a subject of discussion for the past few months, is set to make its debut in India in October. This revelation comes from Amazon, which has created a promotional page for the Galaxy S23 FE on its website.

Epic moments are now closer than ever. Get ready to experience the new epic. Launching soon. #Samsung pic.twitter.com/68xhvNMb3o — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) September 22, 2023

The promotional page features the same image that Samsung India previously shared on X, even though it doesn’t explicitly mention the smartphone or its specific launch date. However, a closer look at the image’s URL reveals the “S23 FE” name, and the HTML title tag of the page clearly states “Samsung Galaxy Oct Launch.”

These details confirm that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is indeed scheduled to launch in India next month.

While there have been rumors suggesting that Samsung might unveil the Galaxy S23 FE in September, there is still a little over a week left in the month. It is possible that the Korean conglomerate could officially introduce the S23 FE in other markets before its India debut, which is slated for October.

Specifications

The teaser shared by Samsung provides confirmation that the Galaxy S23 FE will sport a triple rear camera system, but it keeps the rest of the details under wraps. An official image that recently surfaced as a leak unveiled that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE will be offered in four different colors.

According to circulating rumors, this triple-camera setup is expected to include a 50MP primary camera (with Optical Image Stabilization), a 12MP telephoto camera, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. Additionally, the selfie camera is anticipated to feature a 10MP sensor.

Additional rumored specifications for the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE include a 6.4-inch 120Hz 1080p Dynamic AMOLED display, 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage, and a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging.

Depending on the region, the smartphone will be powered by either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC or the Exynos 2200 chipset.