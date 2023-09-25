SBP Suspends Authorization of Exchange Company Over Regulatory Violations

Published Sep 25, 2023

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has suspended the authorization of an Exchange Company namely M/s Premier Exchange Company –B (Pvt.) Limited till further orders on account of serious violations of State Bank’s regulations and instructions.

In a short statement, the central bank said the suspended the company with immediate effect.

The central bank said that the company, its head office and all branches have been debarred from undertaking any kind of business activity during the suspension period.

