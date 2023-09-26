Huawei Mate 60 RS Design Look Awesome

For several years, Huawei and Porsche Design have collaborated on creating special edition Mate series smartphones and smartwatches. However, this partnership came to a close after the release of the Mate 50 RS Porsche Design last year.

Huawei has now embarked on a fresh phase with its Ultimate Design lineup, with the Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design serving as the inaugural device in this premium series, and it looks great.

There are noticeable visual alterations with the Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design boasting a ceramic back and a distinctive octagon-shaped camera module. Buyers can select from an array of striking red and black color options, each with dual-tone finishes.

In terms of specifications, the Mate 60 RS Ultimate Edition mirrors the Mate 60 Pro+, featuring a 6.82-inch LTPO OLED display, the Kirin 9000s chipset, a camera setup comprising 48MP + 48MP + 40MP sensors, and a capacious 5,000 mAh battery.

VIP Treatment in China

Huawei is extending an array of exclusive one-year benefits to Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design owners who apply for a Huawei card.

These privileges encompass VIP lounge services at airports and train stations, flight delay insurance, legal consultation, and even equestrian lessons, among other offerings. This is only in China, of course.

Additionally, Huawei is introducing exclusive Star Diamond protective cases available in both black and red variants, providing comprehensive coverage for the front and back of the Mate 60 RS Ultimate.

The Huawei Mate 60 RS Ultimate Design is offered in striking black and red color options. It is priced at $1,641 for the 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage configuration, while the 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage version is available at $1,778. These prices are converted from Chinese yuan.