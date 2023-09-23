Redmi Note 13 and 13 Pro Unveiled Starting At Only $150

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 13 series just became official in China including the Note 13, Note 13 Pro, and the Note 13 Pro+. We’ve already talked about the top dog in the series, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+, so now it’s time to talk about the vanilla Note 13 and Note 13 Pro.

Redmi Note 13

The Redmi Note 13 sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display also offers a peak brightness of 1000 nits, and 1,920Hz PWM dimming.

Powering this device is MediaTek’s Dimensity 6080 SoC, and it comes in four RAM and storage configurations: 6 GB/128 GB, 8 GB/128 GB, 8 GB/256 GB, and 12 GB/256 GB. The RAM is of the LPDDR4X variety, while the storage relies on UFS 2.2 technology.

For photography enthusiasts, the main rear camera boasts an impressive 100MP resolution with 0.64μm pixel size and supports 9-in-1 binning. Accompanying it is a 2MP depth sensor, while on the front, there’s a 16MP camera dedicated to capturing selfies. Keeping the device running is a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W wired charging support.

The Redmi Note 13 will be available in Star Sand, Midnight Dark, and Time Blue colors at a starting price of $150 in China.

Redmi Note 13 Pro

The Redmi Note 13 Pro is driven by Qualcomm’s recently unveiled Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and is available in configurations with 8 GB, 12 GB, or 16 GB of RAM, paired with 128 GB, 256 GB, or 512 GB of storage.

It features a 6.67-inch display with a 1220 x 2712 resolution, offering a fast 120Hz refresh rate. The display also boasts a high 2,160Hz sampling rate and employs 1,920Hz PWM dimming. The phone incorporates an under-display fingerprint sensor for security.

In the camera department, it packs a 200MP primary camera utilizing Samsung’s ISOCELL HP3 sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies. Powering the device is a substantial 5,100 mAh battery, with support for rapid 67W wired charging.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro is available in four color options: Midnight Dark, Time Blue, Shallow Dream, and Star Sand White. Pricing for this device starts at $192. Both models run MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

It’s worth noting that this launch was exclusive to China and global models will most likely have a few changes in specifications.

