Long-Standing Central Contracts Controversy of Pakistan Team Finally Resolved

The long-standing central contracts dispute between the national players and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been resolved.

The issue had been dragging on for months but has now been settled through mutual consent after the intervention of Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq.

According to the details, the cricket board is likely to release an official statement on the new contract terms soon to settle the matter before the 2023 World Cup.

The national players had contract issues that required a one-month extension after the prior contracts lapsed on June 30 to finalize updated terms.

PCB has eliminated red and white ball categories in contracts, opting for Categories A through D and reducing the number of listed players from 33 to 25 or 26.

Additionally, players are set to receive a significant bump in match fees, with a reported 50 percent increase after the central contracts.

Category A players, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi, will earn Rs. 4.5 million per month, nearly quadrupling last year’s earnings.