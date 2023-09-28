FBR Makes Important Announcement About Income Tax Filing Deadline

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced no extension in the last date for filing income tax returns beyond September 30, 2023.

In this connection, the FBR has issued instructions to the field formations here on Thursday.

In a tweet, FBR stated, “Since the last date of filing of Returns is not being extended, FBR directs all Inland Revenue Commissioners to facilitate taxpayers in filing Returns and granting an extension on a case by case basis.”

Meanwhile, the FBR has also directed all Large Taxpayers Offices (LTOs), Medium Taxpayers Offices (MTOs) and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) to remain open and observe extended working hours till 08:00 pm on Saturday (September 30) to facilitate the taxpayer’s in payment of duties and taxes.