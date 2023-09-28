FBR Makes Important Announcement About Income Tax Filing Deadline

By Jehangir Nasir | Published Sep 28, 2023 | 3:58 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced no extension in the last date for filing income tax returns beyond September 30, 2023.

In this connection, the FBR has issued instructions to the field formations here on Thursday.

ALSO READ

 

In a tweet, FBR stated, “Since the last date of filing of Returns is not being extended, FBR directs all Inland Revenue Commissioners to facilitate taxpayers in filing Returns and granting an extension on a case by case basis.”

ALSO READ

Meanwhile, the FBR has also directed all Large Taxpayers Offices (LTOs), Medium Taxpayers Offices (MTOs) and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs) to remain open and observe extended working hours till 08:00 pm on Saturday (September 30) to facilitate the taxpayer’s in payment of duties and taxes.

Jehangir Nasir

lens

Mohsin Naveed Ranjha Unveils “Aath Baatein” Grooms Nikkah Wear Collection
Read more in lens

proproperty

G-14 Development Work Takes Center Stage in Senate Committee Meeting
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>