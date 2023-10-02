Lt Gen Munir Afsar Appointed NADRA Chairman

Published Oct 2, 2023

The federal government has appointed Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar as the chairman of the National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA).

The approval for his appointment came during a meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday. Subsequently, the Ministry of Interior issued a notification for his appointment.

It is pertinent to mention here that the newly appointed NADRA chairman was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General in October last year.

Tariq Malik, the previous NADRA chairman, resigned from his position back in June citing a “charged and polarized political environment.”

