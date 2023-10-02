Sri Lanka U19 to Tour Pakistan This Month

Sri Lanka U19 will travel to Pakistan on 12 October to feature in one four-day and five one-day matches against Pakistan U19. All six matches will be played in Karachi’s National Bank Stadium from 15 to 31 October.

The tour will begin with the four-day game from 15 October, starting at 10:00 am PST. The five one-day matches will be played between 22 to 31 October, where the first ball will be bowled at 9:30 am.

ALSO READ Locals Halt Girls Cricket Match in Swat Due to Cultural Concerns

As per the ICC’s eligibility criteria for the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024, players born on or after 1 September 2004 will be eligible to get selected.

This will be Pakistan U19 second bilateral series this year. In April, Pakistan U19 toured Bangladesh and featured in a series consisting of one four-day, five one-dayers, and one T20.

Pakistan U19 won all the three-format series, which included winning a five-match one-day series by 4-1. Last year in November, Bangladesh U19 toured Pakistan and played one four-day, three one-dayers, and two T20 match series in Multan.

Usman Wahla, PCB Director – International Cricket: “We are delighted to welcome the Sri Lanka U19 team to Pakistan for this exciting bilateral series. The series will provide an excellent platform for young talent to showcase their skills and gain invaluable experience ahead of next year’s ICC U19 World Cup.

Our U19 team has played some exceptional game of cricket recently. The series at home showcases the board’s vision of nurturing young talent and providing opportunities to future stars of Pakistan cricket. “I wish luck to both young teams, and may the matches be played in a spirit of camaraderie.

Here is the announced schedule.