Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Sri Lanka U19 to Tour Pakistan This Month

By PCB | Published Oct 2, 2023 | 8:34 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Sri Lanka U19 will travel to Pakistan on 12 October to feature in one four-day and five one-day matches against Pakistan U19. All six matches will be played in Karachi’s National Bank Stadium from 15 to 31 October.

The tour will begin with the four-day game from 15 October, starting at 10:00 am PST. The five one-day matches will be played between 22 to 31 October, where the first ball will be bowled at 9:30 am.

ALSO READ

As per the ICC’s eligibility criteria for the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024, players born on or after 1 September 2004 will be eligible to get selected.

This will be Pakistan U19 second bilateral series this year. In April, Pakistan U19 toured Bangladesh and featured in a series consisting of one four-day, five one-dayers, and one T20.

Pakistan U19 won all the three-format series, which included winning a five-match one-day series by 4-1. Last year in November, Bangladesh U19 toured Pakistan and played one four-day, three one-dayers, and two T20 match series in Multan.

Usman Wahla, PCB Director – International Cricket: “We are delighted to welcome the Sri Lanka U19 team to Pakistan for this exciting bilateral series. The series will provide an excellent platform for young talent to showcase their skills and gain invaluable experience ahead of next year’s ICC U19 World Cup.

ALSO READ

Our U19 team has played some exceptional game of cricket recently. The series at home showcases the board’s vision of nurturing young talent and providing opportunities to future stars of Pakistan cricket. “I wish luck to both young teams, and may the matches be played in a spirit of camaraderie.

Here is the announced schedule.

Fixture  date  Venue 
Four-day match 15-18 October National Bank Cricket Arena
First One-Day 22 October National Bank Cricket Arena
Second One-Day 24 October National Bank Cricket Arena
Third One-Day 27 October National Bank Cricket Arena
Fourth One-Day 29 October National Bank Cricket Arena
Fifth One-Day 31 October National Bank Cricket Arena

PCB

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>