Samsung Launches Its Most Affordable Wireless Earbuds to Date

Samsung is expanding its Fan Edition (FE) portfolio today with not only the previously mentioned Galaxy S23 FE smartphone but also a pair of new Tab S9 FE tablets and a set of wireless earbuds known as the Galaxy Buds FE.

Galaxy Buds FE

The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE marks Samsung’s most budget-friendly wireless earbuds yet, starting at just €109.

These earbuds are equipped with active noise cancellation (ANC) and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity that seamlessly switches between paired devices.

The Galaxy Buds FE support the AAC and SBC audio codecs and feature integrated touch controls for convenient use. With three microphones in each earbud—two external and one internal—they ensure clear communication.

Samsung includes three different-sized silicone ear tips and two additional wingtips to enhance comfort and secure fit.

Battery life is rated at 6 hours of playtime with ANC enabled, which can be extended to 21 hours with the help of the charging case housing a 479 mAh battery. These earbuds are available in two attractive color options: Graphite and White.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE series encompasses two different sizes: a 10.9-inch Tab S9 FE and a larger 12.4-inch Tab S9 FE+, available in both Wi-Fi only and 5G variants. These Galaxy tablets feature IPS LCD panels with 1080p resolution and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, they incorporate Samsung’s Vision Booster technology for enhanced visibility in outdoor environments, along with dual speakers boasting Dolby Atmos support. Notably, both Tab S9 FE versions boast an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and are bundled with the S Pen stylus, which is likewise designed to withstand water and dust exposure.

Samsung has equipped the Tab S9 FE with its Exynos 1380 chipset, paired with 6/8 GB of RAM, whereas the FE+ model boasts 8/12 GB of RAM. Storage options include 128 GB or 256 GB for both versions, with the added convenience of expandability via the microSD card slot.

On the camera front, both tablets feature a 12 MP ultrawide front-facing camera with a 120˚ field of view, as well as an 8 MP primary rear camera. The Tab S9 FE+ distinguishes itself with an additional 8 MP ultrawide module on the back.

Powering the Tab S9 FE is an 8,000 mAh battery, while the Plus model is equipped with a larger 10,000 mAh cell. Both tablets support rapid charging of up to 45W, but it’s worth noting that a charging brick is not included.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE series offers a variety of color options, including Mint, Silver, Gray, and Lavender. Pricing for the Tab S9 FE starts at €529 in Europe, while the Tab S9 FE+ is priced at €699. The 5G models come with a €100 premium.