Islamic Coin to List on October 10th: A New Era in Sharia-Compliant Digital Finance

Islamic Coin, the much-anticipated cryptocurrency designed for the global Muslim community, will make its official debut on KuCoin and other major exchanges on October 10. The launch is more than a mere token listing; it serves as a critical milestone in bringing essential elements of the HAQQ network to fruition.

The HAQQ network will feature Haqqex, a Sharia-compliant exchange, along with a decentralized trading platform developed in partnership with Sushiswap and other decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

The Transformative Roadmap of Islamic Coin

Islamic Coin aims to pioneer digital asset initiatives tailored for the global Muslim community, with plans that extend beyond traditional trading platforms. The roadmap includes the establishment of launchpads and incubation firms for nascent projects, a halal and ethical NFT marketplace, among other ventures. All projects deployed on the HAQQ network will leverage the Islamic Coin ($ISLM) as their operational currency.

The $ISLM token is designed as a multifunctional tool to navigate the HAQQ ecosystem. It is a universal tool for access, usage, and benefits on the HAQQ blockchain. Token holders will gain exclusive access to projects deployed on the network, serving as early contributors and supporters. Labeled as “super utility,” this mechanism allows for robust participation across the ecosystem, from airdrops and early access to exclusive offerings of newly minted, proprietary projects.

📣 It's official. #ISLM launch on @kucoincom and other top exchanges, scheduled for October 10th. 🗣️ Hear from our Co-founder and CLO @probono42 for all the details and groundbreaking developments. Stay tuned for more announcements with other exchanges in the coming days. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/7BvOrMtD0L — Islamic Coin (@Islamic_Coin) September 29, 2023

Islamic Coin aims to set a high standard in ethical and Sharia-compliant finance, positioning it as a viable option for both the global Muslim community and conscientious investors. Key features include transparent governance protocols, interest-free trading options, and charity-driven initiatives, signaling a new era in responsible digital finance.

The philanthropic aspect of Islamic Coin will add new dimensions to the community-first digital finance. 10% of every minted $ISLM token will be allocated to an Evergreen DAO, which will be used to support community-driven projects and make significant contributions to charities, education, and research.

With the impending launch, Islamic Coin is poised to become a transformative financial product aimed at providing an inclusive and ethical cryptocurrency experience.