UEFA Confirms Host Nations For Euro 2028 and 2032

The 2028 European Championship will be jointly hosted by the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, following confirmation by UEFA.

This announcement came after Turkey redirected its attention to the 2032 bid alongside Italy, which also secured an affirmative nod in Switzerland.

Although both bids for the 2028 and 2032 editions stood without competition, the formal endorsement from UEFA was essential.

The focus on Euro 2028 by the United Kingdom and Ireland materialized after shelving their intentions of bidding for the 2030 World Cup.

The iconic Principality Stadium in Cardiff is set to unveil the tournament with the curtain-raiser, while the grand finale is slated for Wembley in London.

This hosting venture will mark a debut for the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, and Wales for major football events in history.

The upcoming Euro 2028 is projected to scatter across 10 venues, including the renowned Hampden Park in Glasgow and Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Intriguingly, the yet-to-be-built Casement Park in Belfast and the under-construction Bramley-Moore Dock of Everton are part of the venue dossier.

Italy, the initial sole bidder for Euro 2032, will co-host with Turkey, planning 20 stadiums. The final decision on the last 10, equally divided between the two countries, is expected by October 2026.

Though Turkey showcased the Champions League final this June in Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium, the nation awaits its first significant international football fest. Italy, on the other hand, has memories from the 1968 and 1980 Euros.