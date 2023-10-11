Gujranwala to Get Safe City Authority and New University

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has approved the Safe City Authority Project for Gujranwala. He made the announcement during his visit to the ‘City of Wrestlers’.

Talking about the project, the CM stated that it has already been initiated and will be completed in 4 months. During his visit, Mohsin Naqvi updated the media regarding several ongoing projects in the city.

According to him, Gujranwala will soon get another university and land has already been procured for the purpose. He added that the road from Benazir Chowk, Gujranwala to Wahandu Interchange M3 link would be completed as per schedule.

Furthermore, CM Mohsin Naqvi also visited District Head Quarters (DHQ) Hospital Gujranwala and Gujranwala Teaching Hospital and Medical College. He ordered to maintain cleanliness in the hospital.

In a meeting with the CM, patients voiced their concerns about the lack of facilities in the hospital. They informed him that there weren’t enough drip stands in the hospital.

Moreover, the attendants also complained about the hospital administration for charging Rs. 300 for changing patients’ diapers.

Moshin Naqvi also ordered Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala to conduct an inquiry into the death of a girl at her mother’s request. The woman blamed the doctors for the unfortunate demise of her daughter.