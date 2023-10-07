OnePlus Pad Gets an Affordable Model for $200 Less

OnePlus has unveiled its latest tablet offering, the OnePlus Pad Go. Positioned as an affordable Android tablet, the Pad Go comes with slightly scaled-down specifications compared to the OnePlus Pad, but it boasts a much more attractive starting price.

The Pad Go sports an 11.35-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 1720 x 2408 pixels, a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, and an aspect ratio of 7:5. OnePlus has also equipped it with quad speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology, as well as an 8MP front-facing camera.

Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with 8 GB of RAM, and storage options of 128 GB or 256 GB, expandable via the microSD card slot. On the back, there’s an 8MP primary camera, which is encased within a prominent ring.

ALSO READ Check Out OnePlus’s First Foldable in Detailed Hands On Video

The OnePlus Pad Go runs on the OxygenOS 13.2 interface, layered on top of Android 13. It offers special continuity features, including screen mirroring, file sharing, and cross-device clipboard functionality for compatible OnePlus smartphones. Powering the Pad Go is an 8,000 mAh battery, which supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

This tablet is available in a single Twin Mint color option and comes with a starting price of $240 in India for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage Wi-Fi-only variant. The top-tier model with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, along with LTE connectivity, is priced at $288.

OnePlus has not disclosed pricing or availability details for the Pad Go outside of India at this time.