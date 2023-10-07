OnePlus Pad Gets an Affordable Model for $200 Less

OnePlus has unveiled its latest tablet offering, the OnePlus Pad Go. Positioned as an affordable Android tablet, the Pad Go comes with slightly scaled-down specifications compared to the OnePlus Pad, but it boasts a much more attractive starting price.
The Pad Go sports an 11.35-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 1720 x 2408 pixels, a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, and an aspect ratio of 7:5. OnePlus has also equipped it with quad speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology, as well as an 8MP front-facing camera.
Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with 8 GB of RAM, and storage options of 128 GB or 256 GB, expandable via the microSD card slot. On the back, there’s an 8MP primary camera, which is encased within a prominent ring.
The OnePlus Pad Go runs on the OxygenOS 13.2 interface, layered on top of Android 13. It offers special continuity features, including screen mirroring, file sharing, and cross-device clipboard functionality for compatible OnePlus smartphones. Powering the Pad Go is an 8,000 mAh battery, which supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.
This tablet is available in a single Twin Mint color option and comes with a starting price of $240 in India for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage Wi-Fi-only variant. The top-tier model with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, along with LTE connectivity, is priced at $288.
OnePlus has not disclosed pricing or availability details for the Pad Go outside of India at this time.