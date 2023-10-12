PTA Conducts Successful Raid Against Illegal Issuance of SIMs in Sialkot

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office, Lahore, in close collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, conducted a successful raid against the franchisee of a mobile phone company located in Sialkot.

The franchisee was found to be involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs. 09 BVS devices and 33 SIMs were seized as evidence. Two persons were apprehended on the premises by FIA, which is currently investigating the matter further.

PTA had filed complaints with FIA earlier based on information regarding the illegal issuance of SIMs by the sales channel.

The raid is a part of the PTA’s ongoing efforts to prevent the circumvention of the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS). This determination underscores the Authority’s dedication to eradicate the illegal issuance of SIMs.