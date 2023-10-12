Public Urged to Buy Products With FBR’s Tax Stamp Only

By ProPK Staff | Published Oct 12, 2023 | 3:52 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has asked the general public to buy products with FBR’s tax stamp only and also requested the public to report the non-verified tax stamps for further legal action by FBR.

In a post on X, the FBR highlighted that it has launched Track & Trace System (TTS) for tobacco, sugar, cement, and fertilizer sectors from July 1, 2022, to prevent counterfeiting, non-tax paid products, and authentication of genuine products.

The post highlighted that FBR’s tax stamps are affixed on these products which can be scanned by the general public. For this purpose, the TransAct App has been developed to verify the tax-paid authentic products. FBR has urged the public to download the TransAct FBR Pakistan App from the Google Play Store/iOS.

It further requested the public to report the non-verified tax stamps from for further legal action by FBR.

ProPK Staff

lens

Hania Aamir Looks Radiant In Kala Jora By Agha Jaan
Read more in lens

proproperty

LCIMLA’s Study Tour Focuses on Abbottabad’s Sustainable Development
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>