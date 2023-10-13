PM Approves 140% Increase in Executive Allowance of FBR Officers

The interim Prime Minister has approved a 140 percent executive allowance for Federal Board of Revenue grade 17 or above officers.

The PM on the recommendation of the Finance division has approved a summary pertaining to the rationalization of allowances of FBR headquarters.

In this regard, a letter has been issued by the interim Prime Minister to the FBR Chairman on the rationalization of allowance of the FBR.

ALSO READ FBR Transfers 33 Senior Officials in Major Reshuffle

According to the summary approved by PM, the said allowance shall be admissible with effect from November 1, 2023, and the expenditure involved shall be met by the FBR from its allocated budget for the current fiscal year 2023-24.

A senior official of FBR said that the PM has approved a 140% allowance for officers serving in FBR headquarters. Sources said that FBR will have to bear approximately an additional Rs. 300 million for this allowance during this fiscal year.

Earlier, the Finance division on the recommendation of FBR in July 2023 asked the PM office not only to defreeze the Performance Allowance of 1,724 field formations officers but a disparity reduction allowance of 40 percent for all employees (BS 1 to 16) however the previous government did not approve the proposal.