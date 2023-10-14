Honor X9b Leaked Images Look Suspiciously Similar to Huawei Mate 60

In January of this year, Honor introduced the X9a, and it now seems that the company is gearing up to unveil its successor, the X9b. This upcoming handset has made an appearance on Honor’s Malaysian website, offering a glimpse of its rear design.

Upon inspection, the design doesn’t appear to diverge significantly from the X9a. It maintains the circular camera island, albeit with a slightly thicker ring and a more pronounced protrusion. The most notable alteration, however, is the back panel, suggesting that the X9b will be available in at least one of its variants with a vegan leather finish.

It is nothing new for Honor phones to look like Huawei handsets. The two brands were once part of the same group of companies after all. But this new Honor X9a looks suspiciously similar to the recently released Mate 60, though it remains to be seen if the specifications will be similar as well.

The company has further teased the X9b with an image on its official X account, revealing a portion of the front panel. As with previous iterations, the front panel exhibits a curved design, featuring a centered punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

It’s worth noting that the present Honor X9a is marketed as the Honor Magic 5 Lite in certain countries. However, it remains uncertain whether the X9b will follow suit and be offered under an alternative name in some regions.

Thankfully, we will get to see more details soon as Honor has promised to launch the phone very soon.