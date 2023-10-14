Nearly Half the Earth’s Population Still Doesn’t Have Smartphones

The GSM Association has released its Mobile Internet Connectivity Report for 2023, uncovering that approximately 55% of the global population, which amounts to roughly 4.3 billion individuals, now possess smartphones.

In terms of mobile internet usage, there are 4.6 billion users, with 4 billion of them accessing services through their smartphones.

The GSMA’s report emphasizes a noticeable contrast in mobile internet accessibility across different regions. Notably, in North America and the East Asia & Pacific regions, 69% of smartphone owners utilize 4G-enabled devices, whereas a significant proportion of users in Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as the Middle East and North Africa, still rely on 3G connectivity, with every third mobile user opting for 3G internet.

The rapid expansion of mobile internet usage comes as no surprise, but it’s important to note that around 3.4 billion people remain without access. According to GSMA, a substantial 38% of the global population resides in areas with mobile broadband coverage yet chooses not to use it.

This connectivity gap is particularly pronounced in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, where 59% and 52% of the population remain offline.

Another key finding from the report highlights that approximately 600 million individuals, constituting roughly 8% of the world’s population, still rely on the internet through feature phones.

Additionally, various impediments, including limited digital skills, literacy challenges, safety concerns, and the absence of relevant content, continue to inhibit the full utilization of smartphones for internet access among users.

Mats Granryd, who serves as the Director General of the GSMA, emphasized that the absence of connectivity deprives billions of individuals of crucial access to essential services and opportunities for generating income. This impact is particularly pronounced among economically disadvantaged, less educated, rural, and female users.

Furthermore, Granryd highlighted the heightened vulnerability of these groups in the face of mounting challenges, such as rising living costs and climate-related emergencies. Consequently, he urged urgent action to accelerate digital inclusion and remove barriers, with the aim of preventing further exacerbation of the digital divide.