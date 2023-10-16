Here’s What’s Coming on Vivo’s Event on November 1

Vivo is hosting its upcoming Developer Conference on November 1 and the biggest announcement we are expecting to see is Origin OS 4, Vivo’s latest OS update to its custom skin based on Android 14.

As it’s well-known, the OriginOS UI is exclusively available on Vivo and iQOO phones launched within China. In the global market, the company employs FunTouch OS for its smartphones. Recently, Vivo introduced FunTouch OS 14 in India, which is based on Android 14 and aimed at the global market.

FunTouch OS 14 comes with substantial enhancements designed to elevate the overall user experience. The introduction of “Smooth Envision” serves to optimize system performance by streamlining ongoing processes and enhancing RAM utilization. This optimization results in an additional 600 MB of available RAM for devices featuring 8 GB or more.

Furthermore, the “App Retainer” feature guarantees that whitelisted apps are restored to their last-used state, ensuring seamless multitasking.

The introduction of Motion Blur aims to create smoother visual transitions, even on screens with a 60Hz refresh rate, resulting in an 18.7 percent enhancement in visual fluidity. Enhanced multitasking features now include an improved small window function, accommodating up to 12 active windows, alongside the convenience of side-swipe suspension.

For greater personalization, users can tailor their lock screen clock style, selecting from an array of layouts and font styles. The update offers new always-on-display styles and introduces a minimalist theme. Advanced video editing tools provide users with options for lossless video export, customizable quality settings up to 4K at 60FPS, and access to 25 distinct video filters.

FunTouch OS 14 also introduces the Smart Mirroring feature, allowing screen sharing without revealing personal information. Furthermore, an extra layer of password protection is implemented for hidden photos, bolstering overall security measures.

Anticipated in OriginOS 4 is the continuation of these features, with a heightened emphasis on elevating animation smoothness and introducing novel functionalities.

Furthermore, there are rumors suggesting that OriginOS 4.0 will incorporate AI-powered recommendations, further enriching the overall smartphone user experience. This enhanced version is expected to be preinstalled on the upcoming iQOO 12 lineup and the Vivo X100 series, both based on Android 14.