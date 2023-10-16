Number of Income Tax Filers Reaches 2.21 Million For Tax Year 2023

The number of income tax return filers has now reached 2.215 million for the tax year 2023 up to October 15, 2023.

Till October 15, the number of return filers is 0.1 million more as compared to the returns filed during the same period of last year, the latest data revealed.

Last year, the total number of return filers reached 4.2 million for tax year 2022 up to June 30, 2022. The 4.2 million number also includes those filers who filed their returns after September 30, 2022, and up to June 30, 2022.

The FBR received a total of 1.93 million income tax returns up to September 30, 2023, as compared to 1.87 million last year, reflecting an increase of 0.06 million.

The revenue board had extended the last date for filing income tax returns up to October 31, 2023.