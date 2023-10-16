PepsiCo and FAO Unite on World Food Day for Sustainable Water Use in Agriculture and Equitable Food Access for All

PepsiCo, the leading global food and beverage company, advocated for sustainable water use in agriculture at the cross-sectoral seminar for World Food Day hosted by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) at the University of Agriculture in Peshawar. The theme of the event was, “Water is life, water is food. Leave no one behind.”

The event also focused on the Living Indus Initiative and raising public awareness about global hunger, water conservation through regenerative agriculture, and food security for all. Along with PepsiCo, academics, industry specialists, agriculturalists, and senior representatives from the World Food Programme (WFP), UN Women, and the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were in attendance.

During his address, Haseeb Malik, PepsiCo Pakistan’s Director of Agriculture Operations, addressed the company’s efforts for food security. He discussed the restoration of the Indus Basin, the promotion of sustainable agriculture, and the assistance of farming communities, particularly women.

Mr. Malik shed light on PepsiCo Pakistan’s commitment to sustainable water management, which includes providing farmers with knowledge and technology to help them use water more sustainably for growing crops. He also spoke about the company’s commitment to water conservation in its businesses and communities. He stated that the Living Indus Initiative’s scope is in line with PepsiCo’s worldwide pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) sustainability goal and objectives for a more resilient agricultural system that benefits both people and the planet.

Mr. Farrukh Toirov, FAO’s Head of Office in KP, stressed on the nexus between the mighty Indus River and the region’s agricultural prospects. He discussed the significance of water for agriculture and food security while highlighting the need for responsible water management to support sustainable agriculture through initiatives like the Living Indus Initiative. According to him, this approach helps build resilience in the face of climate challenges and ensures access to balanced and nutritious food for all.

Dr. Rizwan Ahmed, Registrar University of Agriculture, Peshawar led the panel discussion in which panelists included Dr. Abdul Bari, Director General Agriculture Research, Government of KP, Dr. Jan Mohammad, Director General, Agriculture Extension, Zainab Qaiser Khan, Head of UN Women Sub Office in KP and Louis Sowe, Head of WFP in KP.

The high-powered discussion centered on extensive challenges to Pakistan’s agricultural future, particularly in KP and how knowledge and technology transfer can address them.

Panelists also discussed and supported equitable water access for small farmers, sustainable farming practices championed by women for food security, combating climate change for agricultural resilience, and empowering women and youth for inclusive agriculture.

This seminar aims to map a route towards a more resilient and inclusive agricultural landscape in Pakistan by bringing together varied viewpoints and new solutions.