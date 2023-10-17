News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

MG HS Essence Gets a Massive Price Cut

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Oct 17, 2023 | 3:28 pm

Customers have gradually started to receive the benefits of the Pakistani currency’s appreciation against the US dollar.

MG Motors Pakistan has announced a major relief for customers by reducing the price of HS Essence by Rs. 600,000. Following the price cut, MG HS Essence will now cost Rs. 8,099,000.

It should be noted that MG had also announced a ’refund offer’ of Rs. 200,000 on registration of the HS Essence. “Register your MG HS Essence today and enjoy a refund of Rs. 200,000 along with other amazing benefits,” the company announced in a social media post.

Last month, MG began accepting bookings for its two electric models: the ZS EV and the MG4 EV. These EVs are available in two variants each.

The booking amount has been set at Rs. 5 million and the estimated delivery time is approximately 4 months. Furthermore, MG has also announced a 5-year or 150,000 km warranty as well as another 8-year battery warranty.


