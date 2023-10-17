Sindh Launches Action Against Influential Land Grabbers

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Oct 17, 2023 | 4:03 pm

In a major decision, the government of Sindh has decided to initiate action against influential land grabbers of the province.

In a meeting headed by Director Anti-Encroachment Force Raja Tariq Chandio, it was decided to retrieve land worth billions from the possession of high-profile criminals.

The meeting was attended by DSP Operations, Tariq Islam, AD Abdul Wahid Billu, and other other officials. Furthermore, a task force has also been formed aimed at retrieving government and private land.

According to the statistics of the Anti-Encroachment Force, legal action has been taken against 480 land grabbers in the province. Furthermore, Authorities have charged 473 land grabbers in Karachi alone.

The officials revealed that 99% of these cases are linked to organized criminal networks.

While speaking at the meeting, Raja Tariq Chandio stated that the situation is worrying. He added that SHOs across the province have been ordered to expedite efforts in arresting wanted criminals.

Arsalan Khattak

lens

>