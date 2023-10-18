Here is An Early Look at Xiaomi’s MIUI Replacement

Xiaomi is about to change things around in terms of the software experience on its phones with the introduction of HyperOS, the brand’s upcoming operating system that will make its debut on the Xiaomi 14 series. This will replace the long-standing MIUI Android skin.

Several users on Weibo have already received an early glimpse of HyperOS and have shared screenshots featuring the new user interface. Have a look.

In the forthcoming HyperOS, Xiaomi is set to offer an array of additional customization options for the lock screen. These include new templates, clock styles, font choices, widget options, and a more comprehensive selection for wallpaper customization.

ALSO READ Xiaomi Confirms Replacing MIUI with HyperOS Globally

Notably, the control center exhibits a sleeker appearance compared to MIUI 14, while the app icons maintain a semblance to those of MIUI 14. It’s important to note that these images are based on early HyperOS beta releases, and Xiaomi may opt to make alterations to the design before the final version’s release.

Still, it is clear that HyperOS is not going to be a complete turnaround after MIUI and the overall theme is mostly going to stay the same. This should make new users feel right at home when they start using the new Xiaomi OS.

Rumors suggest that the Xiaomi 14 series featuring HyperOS is slated to debut on October 27, which is just over a week away now.

The flagship Xiaomi 14 is expected to be the first phone featuring Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, which is going to debut just a few days ahead of the Xiaomi 14.

ALSO READ Xiaomi 14 Full Spec Sheet Leaked Ahead of Launch

We will also get a much more detailed look at HyperOS once Xiaomi 14 is out.