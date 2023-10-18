Pakistan’s Exports Fall by 3.6% in First Quarter of FY24

Pakistan’s exports during the first quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24) stood at $6.910 billion (provisional) against $7.170 billion during the corresponding period of last year, showing a decrease of 3.63 percent, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The country’s textile group exports declined by around 9.95 percent during the first quarter of FY24 and stood at $4.127 billion compared to $4.584 billion during the same period of FY23.

Cotton yarn exports increased by 33.50 percent during the first quarter of FY24 and stood at $315.404 million compared to $236.263 million during the same period of FY23.

Rice exports increased by 0.98 percent during the first quarter of FY24 and stood at $406.387 million when compared to $402.461 million in the same quarter of FY23. Food group exports increased by 18.88 percent during the first three months of FY24 and stood at $1.280 billion when compared to $1.077 billion during the same period of FY23.

The exports in September 2023 were $2.476 billion (provisional) as compared to $2.366 billion in August 2023, showing an increase of 4.65 percent and by 1.60 percent as compared to $2.437 billion in September 2022.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis textile exports registered 6.48 percent negative growth in September 2023 and stood at $1.360 billion compared to $1.455 billion in August 2023. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, textile exports declined by 10.88 percent in September 2023 when compared to $1.527 billion in September 2022.

On a year-on-year basis, cotton yarn exports registered 49.81 percent growth and stood at $113.567 million when compared to $75.809 million in September 2023, while on a MoM basis, they registered 8.36 percent growth when compared to $104.806 million in August 2023.

ALSO READ Rupee Falls 2nd Day in a Row Against US Dollar, Other Currencies

Main commodities of exports during September 2023 were Knitwear (Rs. 103,029 million), Readymade garments (Rs. 74,608 million), Bed wear (Rs. 69,234 million), Cotton Cloth (Rs. 51,891 million), Oil seeds, nuts and kernels (Rs. 46,571 million), Cotton Yarn (Rs.33,815 million), Rice Others (Rs.32,324 million), Towels (Rs.25,116 million), Rice basmati (Rs.19,008 million) and Madeup articles (excl. towels & bedwear) (Rs. 16,922 million)