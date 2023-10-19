Oppo Find N3 Flip is Now Available Globally

Oppo recently took center stage at an impressive event in Singapore, lasting nearly two hours, to introduce the Find N3 Flip and Oppo Pad 2 to the global market.

Alongside these two devices, the Chinese phone maker also unveiled its Samsung Galaxy Z Fold rival, the Find N3 to the global market. We have already covered this device in a separate article.

Oppo Find N3 Flip

Going back to the Find N3 Flip, despite the extensive focus on the showcased devices during the event, Oppo shared only minimal information regarding their specific market availability.

What we can confirm is that the Oppo Find N3 Flip will be available for pre-order starting tomorrow, October 20, in Singapore. It will be offered in a single configuration with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, priced at €1,040 in Singapore. While Oppo didn’t provide a specific shipping date, it is anticipated that other markets where Oppo operates will open pre-orders shortly thereafter.

Oppo Pad 2

Oppo provided scant information regarding the Oppo Pad 2, primarily focusing on its specifications, which were already known. The tablet is expected to become available in multiple markets, with online product pages already visible for regions like Australia and others.

However, concrete pricing and launch date details are still pending, and we’ll need to await the appearance of these on product pages in the respective markets. But since the tablet has already arrived in the global market, it will not be long before we get to hear the missing details.