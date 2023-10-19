Star Pakistan Opener Fails to Recover From Knee Injury Ahead of Australia Clash

As the Pakistan team gears up for their next crucial World Cup game against Australia, opener Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out due to a knee injury suffered last week.

According to sources, Fakhar Zaman is being treated for a knee injury, and he is expected to be available for selection next week.

ALSO READ Former PCB Chairman Shares Crucial Tips to Pakistan on How to Beat Australia

It should be noted that Fakhar Zaman was replaced by Abdullah Shafique in the second World Cup game against Sri Lanka, during which he scored a match-winning and outstanding 113-run knock.

Abdullah Shafique has suffered a fever but he is now recovering and is expected to play in tomorrow’s World Cup game against Australia.

Furthermore, Salman Ali Agha also developed a fever after the previous training session and he is recovering from it.

ALSO READ Unstoppable Babar Azam Backs His Teammates to Perform Against Australia

The Green Shirts will face their crucial World Cup game against the Mighty Australians tomorrow, promising to be a great encounter at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.