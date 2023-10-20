Jazz Dominates Ookla’s Latest Mobile Internet Rankings

Ookla, the company behind Speedtest, has unveiled its most recent report evaluating internet performance in Pakistan during Q3, 2023.

This comprehensive report assesses the speed, consistency, and latency of all mobile network operators and broadband internet service providers in the country.

According to the report, Jazz achieved the highest average download speed nationwide. With a median download speed of 20.63 Mbps, it secured the top position among the other three telcos in the 3rd quarter of 2023. Zong secured second place on the list with an average speed of 16.44 Mbps, followed by Ufone with 10.26 Mbps. With 4.77 Mbps, Telenor came in last.

In terms of consistency, an arguably pivotal metric, Jazz once again emerged as the leader with an impressive score of 80.5 percent. It consistently maintained a minimum download speed of 5 Mbps and an upload speed of 1 Mbps.

In comparison, Zong and Ufone achieved consistency scores of 76.6 percent and 67.7 percent, respectively. Telenor, however, lagged in this aspect with a consistency score of 42.5 percent.

The report showed that among all Pakistani operators, Zong registered the lowest median multi-server latency in Pakistan at 52 ms. Jazz, Telenor, and Ufone were close behind with a score of 61ms.

The findings of Ookla’s Q3 2023 Market Report hold significant implications for consumers. With a clear picture of mobile internet speeds and consistency, Pakistani users can anticipate faster and more reliable internet experiences and thus make informed decisions.