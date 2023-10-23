FBR Reshuffles Over 60 Customs Officers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reshuffled over 5 dozen officers of the customs service group.

According to the notification, the FBR has reshuffled 69 officers of Pakistan customs officers from BS 18 to BS 20 including chiefs, directors, additional Directors, Additional Directors, Secretaries and Deputy Directors.

The senior management has posted some blue-eyed officers on important seats.

ALSO READ FBR Revises Customs Values on Import of Fresh Flowers

The Board has transferred the Directorate of Law and Prosecution Karachi Muhammad Saleem Memon to Collector, Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement), Khuzdar.

FBR has transferred Syed Imran Sajjad Bokhari as Collector of the Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement), Multan.

Additional collector, Chief Collector of Customs (North), Customs House Islamabad Shalra Ashfaq Khan has been posted here as Additional Director, Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation FBR, Islamabad.

The FBR also transferred Wajid Al from the post of Additional Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, DI Khan and It has posted him as Additional Director, Directorate of Transit Trade, Peshawar.

A grade 19 officer Muhammad Hassan Farid has been posted as an additional Collectorate, Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Sargodha.