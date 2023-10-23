FBR Reshuffles Over 60 Customs Officers

By ProPK Staff | Published Oct 23, 2023 | 6:49 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reshuffled over 5 dozen officers of the customs service group.

According to the notification, the FBR has reshuffled 69 officers of Pakistan customs officers from BS 18 to BS 20 including chiefs, directors, additional Directors, Additional Directors, Secretaries and Deputy Directors.

The senior management has posted some blue-eyed officers on important seats.

ALSO READ

The Board has transferred the Directorate of Law and Prosecution Karachi Muhammad Saleem Memon to Collector, Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement), Khuzdar.

FBR has transferred Syed Imran Sajjad Bokhari as Collector of the Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement), Multan.

Additional collector, Chief Collector of Customs (North), Customs House Islamabad Shalra Ashfaq Khan has been posted here as Additional Director, Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation FBR, Islamabad.

The FBR also transferred Wajid Al from the post of Additional Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, DI Khan and It has posted him as Additional Director, Directorate of Transit Trade, Peshawar.

A grade 19 officer Muhammad Hassan Farid has been posted as an additional Collectorate, Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Sargodha.

ProPK Staff

lens

Babar Ali Has Some Strong Words for Sunny Deol
Read more in lens

proproperty

Lahore’s Building Violations: LDA Seals Baskin Robbins, Razes Several Buildings
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>