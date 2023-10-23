LDA Seals Various Buildings in Lahore

Published Oct 23, 2023

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has taken strict action over the violation of land use laws in the Upper Mall Scheme in the provincial capital.

According to the authority, LDA officials sealed more than 11 properties over the violation of the aforementioned laws. The officials took action upon the orders of Commissioner and Director General (DG) LDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa.   

Chief Town Planner-II Athar Ali and Director Town Planning-VII Ali Abbas were assisted by enforcement teams and police officials during the operation. The LDA officials stated that the owners of the sealed building were issued several notices before the operation.

Furthermore, DG Randhawa has directed action against everyone involved in violating LDA laws. Last week, the authority had sealed eight car showrooms for non-payment of commercialization fee.

Additionally, properties in Johor Town and Quaid-e-Azam Town were also sealed over violations. It included marriage halls, marble stores, electronic stores, and other shops.

>