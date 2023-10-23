Rawalpindi’s Largest Hospital is No Longer Admitting New Patients

Rawalpindi’s Holy Family Hospital (HFH), the district’s largest tertiary healthcare facility, will no longer be admitting new patients as its various sections and departments are set to undergo a comprehensive overhaul.

Due to the ongoing construction work at the HFH, all these departments have been shifted to Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH), District Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi, Institute of Urology and Transplantation (RIUT) as well as Red Crescent Hospital.

The hospital’s administration has advised patients to visit these hospitals instead. According to Principal Rawalpindi Medical College and in-charge Allied Hospitals, Professor Dr. Jahangir Sarwar Khan, the two Medicine Department units at the HFH have now been set up at RIUT.

Furthermore, one unit each from the Gynaecology and Obstetrics Department and Surgery Department of HFH has been shifted to BBH.

Additionally, the Paediatrics Department has also been shifted to BBH. Parents have been advised to take their kids to either BBH or DHQ hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, HFH’s Department of Infectious Diseases had already been transferred to the Red Crescent Hospital near College Chowk on Saidpur Road.

Professor Jahangir said that the Holy Family Hospital’s administration would be responsible for providing medicines and disposables to its patients in other health facilities.

Earlier, the HFH’s building had been handed over to the Communication and Works Department for reconstruction and renovation. The construction work will cost a whopping Rs. 2 billion and the work is expected to be completed in February next year.