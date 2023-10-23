Unstoppable Babar Azam Springs Back to Form Against Afghanistan in World Cup 2023

The high-octane encounter between Pakistan and Afghanistan in World Cup 2023 is set up to be an exciting clash. The Green Shirts batted first and posted a fighting total of 282-7 at Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Skipper Unstoppable Babar Azam, who was under a lot of pressure for not scoring runs, played a fine captain’s innings, scoring 74 runs in the challenging spin bowling conditions in Chennai.

Unstoppable Babar played steadily and calmly against Afghanistan’s spinners, which was the main reason the team managed to achieve a fighting total.

Also, he managed to identify his highly publicized weak point where he got out in the previous games against Australia and the Netherlands. He hit two fours in the same area where he got out previously.

The rest of the team’s effort was great, and they didn’t have to rely on Babar’s batting. Imam and Abdullah formed an opening partnership, scoring 56 runs, with Abdullah contributing a fantastic innings of 58 runs.

After Babar got out, Shadab and Iftikhar put together a solid partnership of 73 runs as they both scored 40 runs each. Iftikhar hit 4 massive sixes.

Furthermore, their partnership was crucial in helping Pakistan reach a fighting total of 282 runs, with Iftikhar hitting four massive sixes.

However, Pakistan needs to bowl well and defend this total at any cost, as their bowling has not been good in previous games.