Google Photos Can Now Make “Reels-Like” Videos of Your Gallery

Google Photos has introduced an ingenious feature for Android and iOS users. Using AI, the app can now effortlessly create highlight videos of your preferred subjects, complete with background music.

The rollout of this feature is currently underway for both Android and iOS, although it may take a few days to become available on your device.

ALSO READ Android 14 Lets You Create Unique Wallpapers With a Few Words

Once it’s accessible, you’ll notice a new “+” icon at the top of your timeline. From there, you can select “Highlight Video.” You can then utilize the search function within Photos to identify specific places, people, or topics you’d like to include and proceed. The AI takes charge from here, choosing the appropriate clips, selecting a suitable background soundtrack, and synchronizing it all seamlessly.

If the outcome doesn’t meet your expectations, you can always manually rearrange the clips and photos to your liking. Here is what the feature looks like in action.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xR_tKiB_45k

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/xR_tKiB_45k?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/xR_tKiB_45k?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/xR_tKiB_45k





It remains unclear whether this feature will be limited to paid users (Google One subscribers) or will be available to everyone for free. Either way, it seems like a pretty neat way to create content for social media, such as Reels on Instagram or Facebook. You could simply tell Google Photos to make a video of your pet and it would take care of the rest.

ALSO READ Windows 11 Now Has Support for Over 3000 Android Games

As mentioned earlier, we will only have to wait for a few days before the feature becomes available on both Android and iOS. Make sure to keep your app up to date through the Google Play Store or the iOS App Store.