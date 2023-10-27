FBR De-Attaches Bank Accounts of Utility Stores Corporation

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday asked banks to de-attach the bank accounts of Utility Stores Corporation (USC).

The letter was sent to banks by FBR in compliance with the Islamabad High Court injunction order dated 25-10-2023. “All the bank accounts of the subject taxpayer, already attached, are de-attached with immediate effect,” the letter states.

Last week, the FBR’ Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU) Islamabad had attached bank accounts of the USC on account of non-payment of sales tax arrears of Rs 8.19 billion. The LTU Islamabad had also issued recovery notices to all relevant banks for the attachment of the bank accounts of the USC all over the country.

After LTU’s action, USC also filed a complaint about the harassment from the FBR in the Federal Tax Ombudsman.

This complaint was been filed against Muhammad Fiaz Hussain DCIR, LTO, Islamabad against mal-administration and mis-representation during under process appeal filed by Utility Stores Corporation relevant to tax period w.e.f. 2012 to 2016 through submission of report No. 129 dated 28.08.2023.