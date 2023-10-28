Twitter (X) Adds a Cheaper Subscription With Loads of Features

X, formerly recognized as Twitter, has unveiled a pair of fresh subscription tiers on top of its already existing ones. These additions join the existing $8/month Premium subscription, which now takes its place as the middle offering.

Basic

The most affordable X subscription is now labeled as Basic, priced at $3/month. This subscription equips you with the capacity to edit posts, compose lengthier posts (as well as extended videos), provide an option to undo postings, and offer access to Reader for seamless consumption of longer posts, free from distractions. Moreover, it grants you background video playback, the ability to download videos, and a modest boost in reply interactions.

introducing Premium+ – no ads in For You or Following

– largest boost for your replies (vs other Premium tiers or unverified users)

– access to our full suite of creator tools now available on Web ✌️ subscribe here → https://t.co/Ywvyijo9CQ — Premium (@premium) October 27, 2023

Furthermore, you have the option to employ SMS two-factor authentication, and your direct messages (DMs) are fortified by encryption. As for personalization, you can modify your app icons, establish bookmark folders, tailor your navigation and theme settings, feature your top posts in a dedicated profile tab, and conceal your likes and subscriptions.

However, the Basic tier does not provide you with the coveted checkmark or ID verification.

Premium

The Premium subscription, available at $8 per month, encompasses all that Basic offers and goes a step further by reducing ads by half in both the “For You” and “Following” sections. It also includes an enhanced reply boost, the coveted checkmark (with the option to hide it if desired), and ID verification.

ALSO READ Twitter (X) Finally Gets Audio and Video Calls

Moreover, it grants access to the Creator Hub, which enables you to earn income from your posts and receive funds from your followers’ subscriptions. You’ll also gain access to analytics, as well as the perks of X Pro and Media Studio.

Premium+

Lastly, the newly introduced Premium+ tier, priced at $16 per month, encompasses all the features of Premium but distinguishes itself by offering an ad-free experience in both “For You” and “Following,” along with the most substantial reply boost.