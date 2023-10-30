Apple Finally Admits Wireless Chargers Are Ruining New iPhones

Users have shared concerns about their iPhone 15s encountering issues following the use of BMW’s in-car wireless charging.

Apple had not previously addressed these complaints, but that appears to be changing. MacRumors reported that an internal Apple memo to third-party repair providers suggests that a software update scheduled for later this year will address the problem, preventing a “small number” of in-car wireless chargers from “temporarily” disabling iPhone 15 NFC chips.

Apple advises that until the fix is released, individuals who experience this issue should refrain from using the wireless charger in their cars. Numerous users have raised concerns about BMW wireless chargers causing disruptions to Apple Pay and the BMW digital key feature, sharing their experiences on platforms such as Reddit, Apple’s Support community, and MacRumors‘ own forums.

ALSO READ Even Wireless Charging is Dangerous for the New iPhone 15

BMW appeared to acknowledge the problem in early this month, as the BMW UK account on X responded to a complaint by stating that the company is collaborating with Apple to probe the issue.

Hi Matthew, thanks for your post. The topic is currently being investigated together with Apple. We can’t offer a timeframe but we hope to get an update soon. — BMW UK (@BMW_UK) October 6, 2023

Since it’s challenging to determine which models are impacted, if you own a BMW or a Toyota Supra equipped with a wireless charger, it’s advisable to abstain from using it until a solution to the problem is implemented.

Apple has promised a software fix for later this year, which probably means it is going to take a month or two before this issue is resolved, so we recommend sitting tight.

ALSO READ iPhone 15 Pro is Running Resident Evil Even Better Than Before Now

Previously, Apple has acknowledged the overheating and battery drain issue with the new iOS 17 update. Thankfully, the Cupertino giant was quick to fix it with the iOS 17.0.3 update earlier this month. But the latest update to iOS is, in fact, iOS 17.1 which came out last week to address SAR issues with the iPhone 12.