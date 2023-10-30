CDA to Build Festival Square in Islamabad’s F-9 Park

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Oct 30, 2023 | 5:00 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

In a step towards providing an enriching cultural experience for the residents of Islamabad, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is planning to establish a Festival Square at F-9 Park.

According to a national daily, the residents of the federal capital will get to enjoy folk music along with food from their favorite outlets.

ALSO READ

Talking about the Festival Square, an official of the civic authority said that well-established food brands and firms can submit their applications till November 1. It is important to note that preference will be given to those brands with a minimum of five years of experience.

The CDA official added that food trucks, street performers, folk musicians, and handicraft stalls will be installed at the Festival Square to attract citizens. Women entrepreneurs have been given preference in the allocated quota for stalls, with 55% going to them, 40% to men, and 5% to transgender.

The Festival Square is part of CDA’s plans to develop state-of-the-art facilities in F-9 Park. The authority will utilize all the available resources to make it a model park.

ALSO READ

The CDA official went on to add that the concerned official has been ordered to install a proper lighting system in the park, particularly along the jogging and walking tracks.

Furthermore, security in the park will also be enhanced further to provide a safe environment to the families.

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Madiha Imam Shares Lovely Glimpses Of Her Dreamy Reception Ceremony
Read more in lens

proproperty

LDA Takes Decisive Action: Car Showrooms and Commercial Properties Sealed
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>