CDA to Build Festival Square in Islamabad’s F-9 Park

In a step towards providing an enriching cultural experience for the residents of Islamabad, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is planning to establish a Festival Square at F-9 Park.

According to a national daily, the residents of the federal capital will get to enjoy folk music along with food from their favorite outlets.

Talking about the Festival Square, an official of the civic authority said that well-established food brands and firms can submit their applications till November 1. It is important to note that preference will be given to those brands with a minimum of five years of experience.

The CDA official added that food trucks, street performers, folk musicians, and handicraft stalls will be installed at the Festival Square to attract citizens. Women entrepreneurs have been given preference in the allocated quota for stalls, with 55% going to them, 40% to men, and 5% to transgender.

The Festival Square is part of CDA’s plans to develop state-of-the-art facilities in F-9 Park. The authority will utilize all the available resources to make it a model park.

The CDA official went on to add that the concerned official has been ordered to install a proper lighting system in the park, particularly along the jogging and walking tracks.

Furthermore, security in the park will also be enhanced further to provide a safe environment to the families.