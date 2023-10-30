RDA Intensifies Action Against Illegal Housing Societies in Rawalpindi

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Oct 30, 2023 | 1:56 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Rawalpindi Development Authority’s (RDA) operation against unauthorized housing societies continues without any discrimination.

According to details, action against those who violated the rules has been expedited on the orders of the Director General (DG), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa.

ALSO READ

Earlier, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA had served notices to 13 illegal housing schemes.

These societies included Royal Garden City, Chakri Road, Orbit International at Piswal, Rawat Enclave, Kallar Syedan Road, KHR Town Phase-II, G.T road, Kashmir Garden, Rawat, Holy Residencia, Kalyam Sharif near GT road, Meadows Farmhouses, Spring Valley Farm House and Royal Falcon Town, Chak Beli Khan road, National Gold Enclave, Sakho Mor Chakwal road, Subda Pakistan Trust, Mandra-Chakwal road, GB Valley and Tribzon Smart City, Sanghori Sarwar Shaheed road, Rawalpindi.

An RDA spokesperson stated that the DG has also ordered the Director MP&TE to initiate action against against illegal advertisements and marketing. Furthermore, FIRs should also be lodged against the owners of unauthorized housing schemes.

ALSO READ

Additionally, the administration of such housing schemes have also been warned against the marketing of unapproved and illegal housing schemes. They have been urged to register their housing schemes with RDA.

Last week, the authority had served notices to marketing companies and asked them to stop advertisements of illegal housing schemes. An RDA spokesperson said that these housing schemes are using YouTube Channels and other platforms for publicity of illegal projects.

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Matthew Perry, Emmy Nominated ‘Friends’ Star Dies At 54
Read more in lens

proproperty

21 Construction Firms Compete for Margalla Avenue-M1 Link Contract
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>