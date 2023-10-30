RDA Intensifies Action Against Illegal Housing Societies in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Development Authority’s (RDA) operation against unauthorized housing societies continues without any discrimination.

According to details, action against those who violated the rules has been expedited on the orders of the Director General (DG), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa.

Earlier, the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA had served notices to 13 illegal housing schemes.

These societies included Royal Garden City, Chakri Road, Orbit International at Piswal, Rawat Enclave, Kallar Syedan Road, KHR Town Phase-II, G.T road, Kashmir Garden, Rawat, Holy Residencia, Kalyam Sharif near GT road, Meadows Farmhouses, Spring Valley Farm House and Royal Falcon Town, Chak Beli Khan road, National Gold Enclave, Sakho Mor Chakwal road, Subda Pakistan Trust, Mandra-Chakwal road, GB Valley and Tribzon Smart City, Sanghori Sarwar Shaheed road, Rawalpindi.

An RDA spokesperson stated that the DG has also ordered the Director MP&TE to initiate action against against illegal advertisements and marketing. Furthermore, FIRs should also be lodged against the owners of unauthorized housing schemes.

Additionally, the administration of such housing schemes have also been warned against the marketing of unapproved and illegal housing schemes. They have been urged to register their housing schemes with RDA.

Last week, the authority had served notices to marketing companies and asked them to stop advertisements of illegal housing schemes. An RDA spokesperson said that these housing schemes are using YouTube Channels and other platforms for publicity of illegal projects.