Apple 24″ M3 iMac Launched With More Memory and Ray Tracing

Apple revealed its latest M3 chips during its “Scary Fast” event, introducing new MacBook models powered by this advanced Apple silicon.

Additionally, the tech giant unveiled the 24″ iMac, featuring the new M3 chip, increased memory capacity, and the addition of ray tracing capabilities for enhanced visuals in gaming.

The M3 iMac’s 24″ screen boasts a 4.5K Retina Display with a resolution of 4,480 x 2,250 pixels and a brightness of 500 nits. This iMac is equipped with a six-speaker audio system, providing support for Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos. It also includes a 1080p FaceTime camera and a three-microphone array designed to deliver “studio-quality” audio.

Apple highlights the sustainable construction of the M3 iMac, incorporating 100% recycled aluminum in the stand, rare earth magnets, recycled tin soldering in multiple PCBs, and plating utilizing 100% recycled gold – a pioneering achievement for an iMac. The design of the M3 iMac closely resembles its predecessor, which ran on the M1 chip.

The new M3 chip boosts its performance significantly, outperforming the M1 iMac by up to 2 times, surpassing the speed of the Intel-based 27″ iMac by up to 2.5 times, and leaving the Intel-based 21.5″ iMac far behind with 4x faster performance.

The M3 iMac, which operates on macOS Sonoma, boasts enhanced onboard memory. The 8-core GPU variant of the M3 offers a range of configurations, including 8 GB, 16 GB, and 24 GB of RAM, along with 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB SSD storage options. In contrast, the 10-core GPU model is available with a 2 TB storage option. There’s also a 10-core GPU version featuring 512 GB of base storage.

The 8-core GPU iteration is equipped with two Thunderbolt 3/USB 4 ports, while the 10-core GPU model adds two extra USB-3 ports. The former is offered in blue, green, pink, and silver colors, while the latter provides three additional color choices – yellow, orange, and purple. Regardless of the model you select, you’ll receive matching wallpapers and coordinated accessories.

Alongside the new chip, the updated 24″ iMac now incorporates Wi-Fi 6E, enhancing download speeds, and Bluetooth 5.3, which improves compatibility with the latest Bluetooth accessories. Additionally, the 10-core GPU models offer support for Gigabit Ethernet, and this feature can be customized on the 8-core GPU version.

The entry-level 8-core GPU M3 iMac carries a price tag of $1,299, while the 10-core GPU model starts at $1,499. These models are now open for ordering on Apple’s official website in 27 countries, with shipping scheduled to commence on November 7.