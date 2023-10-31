World Cup 2023: Pakistan Bowlers Run Riot Against Bangladesh

In the 31st match of the Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan are facing Bangladesh in a crucial game. The Men in Green bowled brilliantly to restrict them to 205 runs.

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first, getting all out for 205 runs in 45 overs.

Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr bowled exceptionally well, each taking three crucial wickets to limit Bangladesh to 205 runs.

Bangladesh was struggling at 23-3 initially, but Litton Das and Mahmudullah built a good partnership of 79 runs. Mahmudullah scored a steady 56 runs from 70 balls, and Litton Das was dismissed after making 45 runs.

After Mahmudullah got out, skipper Shakib Al Hasan played steadily and contributed 43 runs before being dismissed by Haris Rauf. After his departure, no Bangladeshi batter was able to stay at the crease for long.

Shaheen Afridi was the most economical bowler, taking 3 wickets for just 23 runs, while Wasim Jr also took 3 wickets, conceding 31 runs.

Meanwhile, Pakistan needed 205 runs to win and had to bat well to chase this total and keep their chances alive for qualifying for the semi-finals.

Check out the World Cup 2023 live score of Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh here.