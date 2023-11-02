Caretaker PM Anwar ul Haq Kakar Meets Shahid Afridi

Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, Anwar ul Haq Kakar, met with former captain of the Pakistan team, Shahid Afridi.

According to sources PM Anwar ul Haq Kakar and Shahid Afridi met in Islamabad.

In the meeting, the PM of Pakistan appreciated Shahid Afridi’s services to cricket in Pakistan.

In a conversation with Shahid Afridi, the Prime Minister of Pakistan requested him to actively participate on the field in order to contribute to the improvement of Pakistan’s cricket.

The PM said, “You are our legend, we want you to work for the betterment of Pakistan Cricket.”

He added, “You have given Pakistan cricket a lot of happiness; I want you to improve Pakistan cricket from grass root level.”

It should be noted that Shahid Afridi recently strongly criticized PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf for his ineffective work and the team’s poor performance.

Shahid Afridi has also expressed his support for Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, who has been facing criticism during the ongoing World Cup 2023. Afridi believes that we should stand by him during this challenging period, as Babar is deeply committed to Pakistan cricket and is determined to bring about changes in the entire management staff of the Pakistan team.