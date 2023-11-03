Former Cricketers Push for Squad Size Increase in Ongoing ICC World Cup

Former Pakistani cricketers, Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Shoaib Malik, have deliberated the potential expansion of team squad sizes for the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.

During a discussion on a local sports show, Wasim Akram initiated a conversation about the possibility of expanding the squad size, taking into consideration the injuries that occurred during the mega event.

Wasim questioned, “This tournament is almost two months long. There is hot weather as well. 30 degrees in Chennai, for instance, feels like 36. Don’t you think 15-member squads is less for a long 50-over tournament?”

Shoaib Malik responded by stating that a minimum of 18 players should be included in World Cup squads.

Malik said, “They should change this rule since it is a long tournament especially considering what happened with New Zealand. ICC should take the initiative of allowing 18 players per team.”

Misbah emphasized that when considering an increase in squad members, it’s important to factor in not only injuries but also the form of the players.

Misbah said, “I think it should be at least 16. It’s not only about injuries, form should also be considered. For example, we can see that Pakistan are struggling in spin department but we have a spinner [Abrar Ahmed] outside who we can’t play.”

It’s important to note that injuries have had a consistent impact on the 2023 World Cup, with many key players getting injured and being ruled out of the tournament.

Yesterday, it was reported that the New Zealand cricket team included pacer Kyle Jamieson in their World Cup squad. He will serve as a replacement for fellow pace bowler Matt Henry, who has been ruled out of the remaining matches in the World Cup.

New Zealand’s captain, Kane Williamson, is currently sidelined due to a thumb injury, while Mark Chapman is recovering from a thigh injury. Additionally, Lockie Ferguson is in the process of recovering from an Achilles injury.

Australia’s in-form all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell, was ruled out of the match against the defending World Cup champions on Thursday due to a concussion he suffered during a golf incident on Monday.

Sri Lanka’s 15-player squad has seen three changes since the start of the tournament. Dushmantha Chameera, Chamika Karunaratne, and Angelo Mathews have been included in the team to replace the injured skipper Dasun Shanaka (quad), Lahiru Kumara (thigh), and Matheesha Pathirana (shoulder).

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be unavailable for the upcoming matches in the ICC World Cup 2023 against South Africa and the Netherlands as he is still in the process of recuperating from an ankle injury that occurred during the match against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19.