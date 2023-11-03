Why You Should Never Use ‘Open to Work’ Feature on LinkedIn

A former Google recruiter, Nolan Church, has expressed his reservations about LinkedIn’s “Open to Work” tag, deeming it the “biggest red flag” for hiring managers as it conveys an impression of “desperation.”

Church, who once worked as a recruiter at Google, shared his perspective with CNBC, emphasizing that the presence of the “Open to Work” tag on a LinkedIn profile might not bode well for jobseekers, as it can give the impression of desperation to potential employers.

According to Church, hiring managers prefer to believe that they have exclusive access to a sought-after candidate, rather than perceiving them as desperate for any available position.

He asserted that the most desirable candidates are typically not actively seeking new employment, and it falls upon recruiters to persuade them to consider leaving their current roles.

Brianna Rooney, the founder and CEO of TalentPerch, a recruitment firm, echoed Church’s sentiments, asserting that openly conveying an active job search to hiring managers may come across as a sign of desperation. In her view, jobseekers should avoid appearing overly eager to secure a job.

Rooney recommended that jobseekers opt for a setting that conveys their availability to potential employers but does so discreetly, ensuring that their intentions are not broadcast publicly on their LinkedIn profiles.