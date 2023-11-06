First Time in Cricket, Angelo Mathews Given Out for a Strange Reason

During the ongoing 38th match of the 2023 World Cup between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Delhi, a peculiar incident unfolded today when Sri Lankan batter Angelo Matthews was declared ‘timed out’.

According to details, Angelo Mathews was unable to take strike after a long break at the crease due to the broken strap of his helmet.

ALSO READ Here’s How Much Money Each Team Will Earn From World Cup 2023

Observing this, Bangladeshi players noticed the lengthy delay and promptly appealed to the umpires. Umpires Erasmus and Illingworth then convened for an extended discussion regarding this unusual situation.

Angelo Mathews also participated in the conversation, attempting to explain the situation, but unfortunately, he was unable to convince the umpires. Consequently, he was declared ‘timed out’ as per the rules, which require the batter to be at the crease within two minutes of the dismissal.

Matthews then leisurely made his way out to the middle, which in itself consumed additional time, and he also encountered some difficulties with the helmet.

This was the first time in cricket history that a batter was sent back to the pavilion due to being ‘timed out’.

ALSO READ Pakistan Cricket Team Receives Unique Reception by Indian Airlines [Video]

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is currently batting first against Bangladesh, and this match is crucial for them as they must secure a victory to maintain their chances in the tournament.