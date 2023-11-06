Here’s How Much Money Each Team Will Earn From World Cup 2023

The World Cup 2023 is set to enter the business end with teams vying for the coveted top four spots to secure their place in the semi-finals of the tournament. While every team will be hoping to win the prestigious trophy, a lot of them will also have their eye on the prize money of the mega-event.

According to details, the champions of the 2023 Men’s Cricket World Cup will be awarded $4 million from the total prize pool of $10 million.

Teams have the opportunity to earn a prize of $40,000 for each victory in their Group Stage matches. In case a team doesn’t advance to the knockout stage, they will receive $100,000 at the conclusion of the Group Stage.

The runners-up will be awarded a prize of $2 million, and the teams that reach the semi-finals but do not advance further will each receive $800,000, all from the overall prize fund of $10 million.

The distribution of prize money is divided as follows:

Stage Rate US$ Total US$ Winner (1) 4,000,000 4,000,000 Runner-up (1) 2,000,000 2,000,000 Losing Semi-Finalist (2) 800,000 1,600,000 Teams eliminated after Group Stage 100,000 600,000 Winner of each group stage match (45) 40,000 1,800,000 Total 10,000,000

During the Annual Conference held in Durban, South Africa, in July 2023, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that it would provide equal prize money for both men’s and women’s cricket.

India will be eyeing their first World Cup triumph since 2011 as they host the entire tournament for the first time. They have already qualified for the semi-final and have won all eight matches played so far, with one more to go, securing their position at the top of the points table.

South Africa is in 2nd place alongside India and has also qualified for the semifinals, while Australia is in 3rd place and is on the verge of qualifying for the semifinals.

Meanwhile, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and the Netherlands are still in contention in this tournament, fiercely competing for the coveted fourth place and striving to qualify for the semi-finals. It is highly likely that either Pakistan or New Zealand will secure that fourth spot.