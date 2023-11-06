KSE-100 Breaks All Previous Records to Hit All-Time High

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark index KSE-100 soared to an all-time high on Monday, surging past the previous record of 53,123.

After opening trade at 53,123 points, the benchmark KSE-100 index went up by 1.5 percent or 792 points at 3:20 PM to a new high of 53,915. At 3:30 PM, it surpassed this level to attain its highest-ever level of 53,941, up by 1.54 percent or 818 points.

It settled with a gain of 737 points closing at 53,860. The KMI 30 index gathered 1,105 points settling at 91,428, while the KSE All share index surged by 464 points to end at 35,898. However, it is pertinent to mention here that the market cap of PSX is still below the 2017 level.

“Another new high at Pakistan Stock Exchange. The KSE 100 Index is at a record high now. Those who are confused about why prices are still down. Another way to look at is the KSE 30 Index. This index is at 18k now vs 28k in May 2017. Still down 35% meaning average share prices are still down 35% in PKR,” CEO Topline Securities Mohammed Sohail said in a tweet.

“KSE 30 is price only index. Does not include dividends. While KSE 100 is Total Return Index inclusive of Dividend,” he added.

Overall market volumes appreciated to 546 million shares. Total traded value inched up on Monday to Rs. 17.9 billion.

Top Volumes

The highest participation was witnessed in Cnergyico PK Limited (PSX: CNERGY) with 68 million shares traded, followed by Pakistan Refinery Limited (PSX: PRL) and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal (PSX: PIBTL). The scrips had 37 million shares and 34 million shares traded, respectively.

SCRIP PRICE HIGH LOW CHANGE VOLUME CNERGY 4.16 4.23 3.85 0.26 68,061,665 PRL 23.3 23.8 22.75 0.65 37,221,243 PIBTL 5.5 5.59 4.81 0.7 34,402,000 HASCOL 5.6 5.94 5.0 0.65 32,673,500 HUMNL 6.19 6.2 5.77 0.28 29,781,000 WTL 1.33 1.35 1.31 0.02 14,201,682 KOSM 2.13 2.35 2.11 -0.13 13,217,500

Meanwhile, equity markets around the world showed a positive trend. At 16:00, crude oil prices moved north with WTI crude oil price rising by 1.76 percent to $81.93, while Brent crude oil was up by 1.61 percent to $86.26.