OGRA Takes Strict Action Against Substandard LPG Cylinder Manufacturing

The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority’s (OGRA) Enforcement Department, in a collaborative effort with the district administration, recently executed a targeted operation in Gujranwala, successfully uncovering and sealing four illegal LPG cylinder manufacturing facilities.

In a statement, the regulator said that these unlawful facilities were discovered operating with substandard materials and practices. OGRA promptly sealed them, and FIRs have been registered against their operators. This action underscores OGRA’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of consumers.

Illegal gas cylinder manufacturing has gained prominence, driven by the high demand for this essential household item, especially in regions with a shortage of piped or natural gas.

The regulator said it is committed to safeguarding public safety by addressing the production of substandard LPG cylinders, which pose a significant safety hazard, including the risk of potential explosions.

OGRA also warned all illegal LPG cylinder manufacturers, urging them to immediately cease all activities prohibited by law, or face strict legal consequences.