The Greatest ODI Knock in History: Glenn Maxwell Monsterclass Vs. Afghanistan

Australia’s explosive middle order batter, Glenn Maxwell lit up the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai after he struck a monstrous double-century to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against Afghanistan.

After batting first, Afghanistan put up on a solid showing as they struck 291/5, thanks to a sensational century by Ibrahim Zadran.

ALSO READ Shoaib Akhtar Unveils Road Map to Transform Pakistan Cricket [Video]

Afghanistan looked to be in total control early on in the innings as they dismissed half of the Australian side cheaply. While Australian batters were perplexed by Afghanistan’s pacers, which left them started at 91/7 at one stage, one man stood tall, Glenn Maxwell.

Glenn Maxwell is the first ever batter to score a 200 in a chase in ODIs. INCREDIBLE KNOCK! — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 7, 2023

The winning shot by Glenn Maxwell…!!! – THE 🐐 innings from Maxi.pic.twitter.com/KZKpIhtWAc — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 7, 2023

Don’t know how you even begin to describe that Maxwell again. Even on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, Omega this would be have an incredible innings — Bazid Khan (@bazidkhan81) November 7, 2023

My goodness Maxi 😮😮😮 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) November 7, 2023

Maxwell, too was a bit lucky after Afghanistan managed to drop him twice cheaply, and also survived an LBW after successfully reviewing the decision.

That was all Maxwell needed as he put up the Aussie fightback. Taking on bowler after bowler, Maxwell suffered an injury to his leg/back. Despite the setback, Glenn Maxwell didn’t give up as he stood on one leg to smash the ball all over the park.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Takes a Swing at Golf Ahead of Training for Last World Cup Group Match

Maxwell smashed 21 fours and 10 sixes, including three in the 47th over, to take his tally to 201* and Australia to victory.

Certainly, the greatest knock in ODI history, and arguably in cricketing history. A true Madmax moment.