Apple Fixes Wireless Charging Issues on iPhone 15

iPhone 15 users have been running into notorious wireless charging issues that ruin the phone’s NFC module. The issue was mostly reported in tandem with BMW’s wireless chargers and it is unclear if it was affecting other wireless chargers too.

Apple is now addressing these issues with new updates, namely iOS 17.1.1, iPadOS 17.1.1, and watchOS 10.1.1, for devices that are compatible. These updates are characterized by their relatively minor nature, indicating that they do not introduce significant new features. Instead, their primary focus is on addressing notable and troublesome bugs that have recently emerged.

In iOS 17.1.1, one of the key fixes pertains to the Weather lock screen widget, rectifying the inaccurate display of snow conditions. Moreover, this update addresses an issue of substantial importance to some users, specifically problems related to Apple Pay and other NFC functionalities, which were temporarily rendered unavailable on all iPhone 15 models “after wireless charging in certain cars,” as reported by Apple.

Users have additionally raised concerns about Wi-Fi connectivity problems and unexpected device shutdowns. It remains uncertain whether this update addresses these issues since Apple’s official changelog does not make any specific mention of them.

For watchOS 10.1.1, the primary focus is on resolving a problem that has led to rapid battery depletion for certain Apple Watch users. Furthermore, the update encompasses “important bug fixes” without specifying them individually.

If you’ve experienced a noticeable reduction in your Apple Watch’s battery life since updating to watchOS 10.1, it is advisable to promptly install this latest version to potentially address these issues. The same goes for the iPhone update, we recommend installing the iOS 17.1.1 patch to resolve issues.