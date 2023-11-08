IT Ministry Invites Applications For Member Telecom, Member Legal

After the approval from the Election Commission of Pakistan, the Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoITT) invites applications from candidates for Member Telecom and Member Legal.

The Member Telecom & Member Legal both are MP-1 scale positions and have been vacant for the last two months.

Sources told ProPakistani that a former Telecom member Omar Malik left the post on August 27th this year, on completion of his tenure. The ministry prepared a summary to extend his tenure, but later withdrew the decision and did not send the summary to the federal government.

The tenure of Member Telecom also ended in September 2023. The Ministry of IT and Telecom also prepared a summary for an extension in tenure but did not send it to the federal government. Later on, the MoITT offered him an extension in his tenure but Babar Sohail refused the offer.

After leaving the charge of the post by Member Telecom, the important affairs of the Ministry of IT related to Telecom have come to a standstill. Since there is no member telecom, the secretary of the Ministry of IT and Telecom approves the most important files.

Ministry of IT & Telecom has taken the services of Babar Sohail as legal advisor till the appointment of a new member legal under gap fill policy. According to the sources of the Ministry of IT, this decision will help soothe the continuation of the ministry’s work on important policies and cases till the appointment of a new member legal.

According to the advertisement, the candidates for the post of Member Telecom should have a Ph.D. in Engineering & 14 years of field experience or a Masters in Engineering with 18 years of experience in the relevant field. The candidates for the post of member legal should have a Ph.D. from an HEC-recognized university or foreign university with 14 years of relevant experience or a Master’s degree & 18 years of relevant experience in the relevant field.

The Maximum age limit for both posts is 62 years at the time of submission of application. The Appointment of both Member (Telecom) and Member (Legal) shall initially be made on contract for three years which will be extendable for a further two years (year to year basis) on the recommendation of the Performance Evaluation Committee in accordance with the prescribed performance evaluation of MP Scale positions.

According to the Ministry of IT and Telecom, A shortlisting Committee will be constituted with the approval of the Secretary IT and Telecom, for shortlisting of applications. The Selection Committee will recommend the three most suitable candidates out of the shortlisted candidates and a summary shall be submitted for the decision of the Prime Minister, accordingly.